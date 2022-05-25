Several C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft line up on the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron was created in 1942 at Patterson Field, Ohio, and has participated in many operations throughout its history. The squadron celebrated their lineage by participating in events which have brought them fame for 80 years. The 37th AS celebrated their 80th anniversary with various events that highlighted their history spanning from the Invasion of Normandy to Operation Desert Storm and recently with Operation Allied Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 06:31 Photo ID: 7239121 VIRIN: 220525-F-JM042-1816 Resolution: 5072x2369 Size: 3.41 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.