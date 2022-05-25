Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 3 of 6]

    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft banks right during a flyover at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron celebrated its 80th anniversary by participating in a parachute display and fly over as a way to show off their capabilities and heritage.The 37th AS celebrated their 80th anniversary with various events that highlighted their history spanning from the Invasion of Normandy to Operation Desert Storm and recently with Operation Allied Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 06:31
    Photo ID: 7239120
    VIRIN: 220525-F-JM042-1619
    Resolution: 5064x4024
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary
    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary
    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary
    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary
    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary
    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    37 AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT