37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

A C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft banks right during a flyover at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron celebrated its 80th anniversary by participating in a parachute display and fly over as a way to show off their capabilities and heritage.The 37th AS celebrated their 80th anniversary with various events that highlighted their history spanning from the Invasion of Normandy to Operation Desert Storm and recently with Operation Allied Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

