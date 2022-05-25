Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 6]

    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. service members parachute to the ground during an anniversary event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron participated in a parachute demonstration and fly over as a way to look back at its long history as an airlift squadron. The celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force flight formation with nine C-130Js. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    37 AS

