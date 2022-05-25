U.S. service members parachute to the ground during an anniversary event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron participated in a parachute demonstration and fly over as a way to look back at its long history as an airlift squadron. The celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force flight formation with nine C-130Js. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 06:31 Photo ID: 7239122 VIRIN: 220525-F-JM042-1388 Resolution: 6048x3388 Size: 4.97 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.