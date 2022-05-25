Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

    37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Eighty U.S. service members parachute out of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37 AS participated in an airborne jump with several U.S. Army Airborne Brigades, the 435th Contingency Response Group and NATO partners to celebrate their 80th anniversary. The day's events included a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force flight formation with nine C-130Js. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 06:31
    Photo ID: 7239119
    VIRIN: 220525-F-JM042-1254
    Resolution: 6048x3028
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    37 AS

