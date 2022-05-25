37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

Eighty U.S. service members parachute out of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37 AS participated in an airborne jump with several U.S. Army Airborne Brigades, the 435th Contingency Response Group and NATO partners to celebrate their 80th anniversary. The day’s events included a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force flight formation with nine C-130Js. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

