37 AS celebrates 80th anniversary

U.S. service members jump out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the 37th Airlift Squadron’s 80th anniversary event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37 AS started in 1942 as the 37th Transport Squadron. They celebrated 80 years of history including involvement in Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944, during World War II. The anniversary celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force flight formation with nine C-130Js. aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

