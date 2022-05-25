51st CS breaks ground for new HQ

Leadership, civilians and Korean nationals shovel up the first mound of dirt at the construction site of the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The ground breaking ceremony initiated the construction of the new 51st Communications Squadron HQ Consolidation Facility. Airmen from the 51st CS, members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Korean Ministry of National Defense and Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company staff all gathered to participate in the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

