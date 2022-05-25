Service members, Korean nationals and special guests gather for the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The new headquarters will provide a smaller, more consolidated, smarter and faster data center infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 00:49
|Photo ID:
|7238815
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-WE075-1004
|Resolution:
|7233x4827
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CS breaks ground for new HQ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
