Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ [Image 2 of 6]

    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Service members, Korean nationals and special guests gather for the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The new headquarters will provide a smaller, more consolidated, smarter and faster data center infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 00:49
    Photo ID: 7238815
    VIRIN: 220525-F-WE075-1004
    Resolution: 7233x4827
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CS breaks ground for new HQ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ
    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ
    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ
    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ
    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ
    51st CS breaks ground for new HQ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSAN AIR BASE
    Republic of Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Communications Squadron
    51st CS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT