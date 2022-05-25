Service members, Korean nationals and special guests gather for the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The new headquarters will provide a smaller, more consolidated, smarter and faster data center infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 00:49 Photo ID: 7238815 VIRIN: 220525-F-WE075-1004 Resolution: 7233x4827 Size: 3.28 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st CS breaks ground for new HQ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.