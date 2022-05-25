51st CS breaks ground for new HQ

Distinguished guests applaud Lt. Col. Michael Williams, 51st Communications Squadron commander, after his speech during the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The ground breaking ceremony celebrated the construction of the new 51st Communications Squadron HQ Consolidation Facility. The upgraded facility will improve operational efficiency and be more cost efficient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 by SrA Megan Estrada