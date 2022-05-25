51st CS breaks ground for new HQ

1st Lt. Kevin Rivera, 51st Communications Squadron plans flight commander, provides opening remarks during the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The ceremony featured speeches from distinguished guests such as the 51st Mission Support Group commander and the 51st CS commander. The new headquarters will provide a smaller, more consolidated, smarter and faster data center infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

