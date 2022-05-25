Col. Elizabeth Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, applauds distinguished guests during the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The ground breaking ceremony celebrated the construction of the new 51st Communications Squadron HQ Consolidation Facility. The facility will house a new data center, updated network operations, act as the communications focal point, alternate crisis action team and emergency operations center location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 00:49
|Photo ID:
|7238813
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-WE075-1046
|Resolution:
|4224x2819
|Size:
|638.22 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CS breaks ground for new HQ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
