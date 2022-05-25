Lt. Col. Michael Williams, 51st Communications Squadron commander, gives an honorary speech during the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Consolidation Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, 25 May, 2022. The ground breaking ceremony celebrated the construction of the new 51st Communications Squadron HQ Consolidation Facility. The new headquarters will provide a smaller, more consolidated, smarter and faster data center infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 00:49 Photo ID: 7238821 VIRIN: 220525-F-WE075-1066 Resolution: 6152x4106 Size: 1.92 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st CS breaks ground for new HQ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.