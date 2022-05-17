RAAF at Nellis

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A takes off for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. With nine countries involved in its development, the F-35A represents a new model of international cooperation, ensuring U.S. and Coalition partner security well into the 21st Century. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

