A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A takes off for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. With nine countries involved in its development, the F-35A represents a new model of international cooperation, ensuring U.S. and Coalition partner security well into the 21st Century. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7234736
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-UT528-1014
|Resolution:
|5029x3312
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF at Nellis [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT