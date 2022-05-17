A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A takes off for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. Its processing power, open architecture, sophisticated sensors, information fusion and flexible communication links make the F-35 an indispensable tool in future homeland defense, Joint and Coalition irregular warfare and major combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7234734
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-UT528-1013
|Resolution:
|4876x3091
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF at Nellis [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
