RAAF at Nellis

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A takes off for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. Its processing power, open architecture, sophisticated sensors, information fusion and flexible communication links make the F-35 an indispensable tool in future homeland defense, Joint and Coalition irregular warfare and major combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

