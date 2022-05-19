A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A takes off for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. Several F-35s from the RAAF are conducting training with U.S. aircraft to increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7234738
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-UT528-1004
|Resolution:
|4594x3076
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF at Nellis [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
