RAAF at Nellis

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A takes off for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. Several F-35s from the RAAF are conducting training with U.S. aircraft to increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

