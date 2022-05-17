A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A taxis out for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. The F-35’s advanced sensors and data fusion allow it to gather and share information with other Air Force aircraft, Navy ships and Army units quicker than ever before. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7234727
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-UT528-1009
|Resolution:
|4452x2754
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF at Nellis [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
