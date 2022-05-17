RAAF at Nellis

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A taxis out for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. The conventional takeoff and landing F-35A gives the U.S. Air Force and its allies the power to dominate the skies, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
