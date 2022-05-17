Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF at Nellis [Image 1 of 7]

    RAAF at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A’s taxi out for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2022. Several F-35s from the RAAF are conducting training with U.S. aircraft to increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7234723
    VIRIN: 220517-F-UT528-1001
    Resolution: 5060x3402
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAAF at Nellis [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    RAAF
    Australian Air Force
    Lightning II

