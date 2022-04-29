Students in the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course medically evacuate a simulated patient in a portable hyperbaric chamber placed aboard a Navy MH-60S helicopter belonging to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, Search and Rescue, April 29, 2022. The event was part of the course's final exercise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:07 Photo ID: 7229706 VIRIN: 220429-A-WJ570-027 Resolution: 6705x3282 Size: 7.52 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAR bird [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.