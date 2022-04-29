Students in the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course medically evacuate a simulated patient in a portable hyperbaric chamber placed aboard a Navy MH-60S helicopter belonging to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, Search and Rescue, April 29, 2022. The event was part of the course's final exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7229706
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-WJ570-027
|Resolution:
|6705x3282
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAR bird [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
