    SAR bird [Image 7 of 7]

    SAR bird

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Christopher Larsen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Students in the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course medically evacuate a simulated patient in a portable hyperbaric chamber placed aboard a Navy MH-60S helicopter belonging to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, Search and Rescue, April 29, 2022. The event was part of the course's final exercise.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:07
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
