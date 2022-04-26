Army Dr. (Maj.) Nicholas Studer, medical director for the Army’s emergency medical services program at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, speaks to students during the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, Naval Station Everett, Washington, April 26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7229661
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-WJ570-096
|Resolution:
|3709x3704
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Studer instructs [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS
