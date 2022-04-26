Studer instructs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Christopher Larsen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Army Dr. (Maj.) Nicholas Studer, medical director for the Army’s emergency medical services program at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, speaks to students during the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, Naval Station Everett, Washington, April 26, 2022.

    noaa
    navy medicine
    army medicine
    otsg

