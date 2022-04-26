Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hyperbaric portable [Image 4 of 7]

    Hyperbaric portable

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Christopher Larsen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Army medics assigned to units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, train on a portable hyperbaric chamber during the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, April 26, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:07
    Photo ID: 7229684
    VIRIN: 220426-A-WJ570-085
    Resolution: 2218x3248
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    scuba
    75th ranger regiment
    army medicine
    2nd bct 2nd infantry div

