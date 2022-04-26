Army medics assigned to units at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, train on a portable hyperbaric chamber during the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, April 26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7229684
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-WJ570-085
|Resolution:
|2218x3248
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hyperbaric portable [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
