    Gorman underwater [Image 6 of 7]

    Gorman underwater

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Christopher Larsen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Petty Officer 1st Class Westley Gorman, a Navy hospital corpsman assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, tests his mask seal and breathing apparatus in the pool at Naval Station Everett, Washington, during the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, April 26, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:07
    Photo ID: 7229696
    VIRIN: 220426-A-WJ570-194
    Resolution: 5949x4086
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gorman underwater [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

