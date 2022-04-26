Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Christopher Larsen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Army Sgt. Ethan Bunting, a medic assigned to the 74th Engineer Dive Detachment, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, pulls on a wetsuit during the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, Naval Station Everett, Washington, April 26, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:07
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    This work, Bunting wetsuit [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

