Army Sgt. Ethan Bunting, a medic assigned to the 74th Engineer Dive Detachment, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, pulls on a wetsuit during the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, Naval Station Everett, Washington, April 26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7229666
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-WJ570-137
|Resolution:
|5757x4365
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bunting wetsuit [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT