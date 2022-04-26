A group of students in the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, some wearing dive equipment for the first time, take to the pool at Naval Station Everett, Washington, April 26, 2022.
04.26.2022
|04.26.2022
05.23.2022 19:07
|05.23.2022 19:07
7229694
|7229694
|VIRIN:
|220426-D-WJ570-066
1023x529
|1023x529
186.15 KB
|186.15 KB
SEATTLE, WA, US
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Underwater [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS
