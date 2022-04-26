Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underwater [Image 5 of 7]

    Underwater

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Christopher Larsen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    A group of students in the Joint Hyperbaric Medical Officer and Technician Course, some wearing dive equipment for the first time, take to the pool at Naval Station Everett, Washington, April 26, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dive
    scuba
    army medicine
    otsg

