General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 18, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Rear Adm. Mohammed Yousif Al Asam, commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force, converse at a key leader engagement that closed out exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 18. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

