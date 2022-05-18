MANAMA, Bahrain (May 18, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Munther Majed Nasser Al-Khalifa, assisting commander of the Royal Bahrain Air Force for Maintenance & Logistics, converse at a key leader engagement that closed out exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 18. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 09:06
|Photo ID:
|7226820
|VIRIN:
|220518-M-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|2993x2701
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT