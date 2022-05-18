MANAMA, Bahrain (May 18, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Munther Majed Nasser Al-Khalifa, assisting commander of the Royal Bahrain Air Force for Maintenance & Logistics, converse at a key leader engagement that closed out exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 18. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 09:06 Photo ID: 7226820 VIRIN: 220518-M-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 2993x2701 Size: 2.48 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.