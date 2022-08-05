ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 8, 2022) – A member of the Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team conducts a nasal pharyngeal airway application to keep an airway open for training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 8. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response.

