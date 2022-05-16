Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange [Image 7 of 10]

    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (May 16, 2022) – A Sailor assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27, Task Force 51/5 and members of the Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team conduct a mechanism of injury, injury sustained, signs and symptoms, and treatment (MIST) report and patient turnover training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 16. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7226819
    VIRIN: 220516-M-ZZ999-0025
    Resolution: 5315x3543
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange
    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange
    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange
    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange
    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange
    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange
    ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange
    General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement
    General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement
    General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    ERSS
    TF 51/5
    Neon Defender 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT