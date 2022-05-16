ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 16, 2022) – A Sailor assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27, Task Force 51/5 and members of the Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team conduct a mechanism of injury, injury sustained, signs and symptoms, and treatment (MIST) report and patient turnover training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 16. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response.

