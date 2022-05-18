Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement [Image 9 of 10]

    General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (May 18, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Ghanem al Fadalah, assistant chief of staff for Bahrain Defense Force Operations, pose for a photo at a key leader engagement that closed out exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 18. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7226821
    VIRIN: 220518-M-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 4299x3136
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5
    Neon Defender 22

