General Sullivan attends Neon Defender 22 Key Leader Engagement

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 18, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Ghanem al Fadalah, assistant chief of staff for Bahrain Defense Force Operations, pose for a photo at a key leader engagement that closed out exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 18. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

