ND 22: ERSS 27 and Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team exchange

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 9, 2022) – A Sailor assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27, Task Force 51/5 and members of the Bahrain Defense Force Royal Medical Team conduct a surgical airway with a tactical cricothyrotomy kit for Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 9. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response.

