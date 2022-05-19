U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Shaun Gaskill, 633d Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 19, 2022. Gaskill helped judge the 633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition tournament in which participants fired two five-round magazines and one 10-round magazine to test different tactics and proficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7225536
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-KU549-1008
|Resolution:
|4886x3490
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition Tournament [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
