633d Security Forces Squadron training supervisors pass out Beretta M9 pistols to the participants of the Excellence in Competition tournament at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 19, 2022. The EIC tournament was held in recognition of National Police Week and allows Airmen to maintain proficiency in firing while also providing some friendly competition and comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7225530 VIRIN: 220519-F-KU549-1003 Resolution: 4799x3428 Size: 817.03 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition Tournament [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.