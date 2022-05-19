Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition Tournament [Image 3 of 9]

    633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition Tournament

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    633d Security Forces Squadron training supervisors pass out Beretta M9 pistols to the participants of the Excellence in Competition tournament at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 19, 2022. The EIC tournament was held in recognition of National Police Week and allows Airmen to maintain proficiency in firing while also providing some friendly competition and comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7225530
    VIRIN: 220519-F-KU549-1003
    Resolution: 4799x3428
    Size: 817.03 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition Tournament [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Police Week
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance
    633d Security Forces Squadron

