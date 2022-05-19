633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition Tournament

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Dexter Turner, 633d Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 19, 2022. Turner sat in the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance tower and gave verbal instructions and safety reminders to the participants of the Excellence in Competition tournament as part of National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

