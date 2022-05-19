Participants, along with the judges of the 633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition tournament, evaluate their targets at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 19, 2022. The 633d SFS Combat Arms Training and Maintenance center hosted the tournament in recognition of National Police Week while also providing some friendly competition and comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 05.19.2022
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US