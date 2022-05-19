Rich Thompson, 633d Security Forces Squadron training supervisor, evaluates a target during the 633d SFS Excellence in Competition tournament at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 19, 2022. Participants were graded on their accuracy after firing two five-round magazines and one 10-round magazine at different stances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7225534 VIRIN: 220519-F-KU549-1006 Resolution: 4110x2936 Size: 749.27 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633d Security Forces Squadron Excellence in Competition Tournament [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.