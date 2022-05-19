Norman Bloom (right), 49th Civil Engineer Squadron company officer and Airman 1st Class Jayden Zepeda (left), 49th CES firefighter, shoot water out of a hose during an emergency response training exercise, May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. After laying and connecting the 300 foot supply hose, the final part of the drill involved deploying a 200 foot attack line within three minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:13 Photo ID: 7225345 VIRIN: 220519-F-WJ136-1130 Resolution: 5306x3542 Size: 2.28 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CES conducts emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.