49th CES conducts emergency response training

Airman 1st Class Kevin Gomez (right), 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter hands Norman Bloom (left), 49th CES company officer, a fire hose adapter during an emergency response training exercise, May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The fire department must be proficient in connecting the fire truck to a water supply in a timely fashion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

