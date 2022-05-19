Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in an emergency response training exercise May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. When arriving at the training area, the Airmen must ensure they have all the necessary equipment to conduct the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:13
|Photo ID:
|7225340
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-WJ136-1037
|Resolution:
|5257x2957
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th CES conducts emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT