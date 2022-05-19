Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CES conducts emergency response training [Image 5 of 6]

    49th CES conducts emergency response training

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Norman Bloom, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron company officer, prepares to secure a fire hose during an emergency response training exercise, May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Bloom and other Airmen had to connect and lay 300 feet of supply hose from the fire truck to a fire hydrant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7225344
    VIRIN: 220519-F-WJ136-1095
    Resolution: 5016x3348
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th CES conducts emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Firefighters
    49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    49th CES

