49th CES conducts emergency response training

Norman Bloom, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron company officer, prepares to secure a fire hose during an emergency response training exercise, May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Bloom and other Airmen had to connect and lay 300 feet of supply hose from the fire truck to a fire hydrant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

