An Airman from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron secures a fire hydrant during an emergency response training exercise, May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. In order to connect a fire hose to a fire hydrant, the Airman must remove the outlet of it to connect a fire hose adapter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:13 Photo ID: 7225342 VIRIN: 220519-F-WJ136-1051 Resolution: 5436x3624 Size: 2.11 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CES conducts emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.