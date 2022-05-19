An Airman from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron secures a fire hydrant during an emergency response training exercise, May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. In order to connect a fire hose to a fire hydrant, the Airman must remove the outlet of it to connect a fire hose adapter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:13
|Photo ID:
|7225342
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-WJ136-1051
|Resolution:
|5436x3624
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th CES conducts emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
