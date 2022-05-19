Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron drive a fire truck to position it closer to a fire hydrant during an emergency response training exercise, May 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. For the Airmen to connect a supply hose to the fire hydrant the fire truck must be within 300 feet of the fire hydrant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:13 Photo ID: 7225343 VIRIN: 220519-F-WJ136-1066 Resolution: 5364x3017 Size: 2.83 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CES conducts emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.