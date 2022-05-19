Sailor Performs Maintainence

220519-N-NX635-1123 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Wesley Norket and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alex Rubeck perform anti-corrosion maintenance on an advanced targeting forward looking infrared system aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN