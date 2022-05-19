Sailor Performs Maintainence

220519-N-NX635-1150 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Chief Aviation Machinist's Mate Michael Cardona, from Los Angeles, hands a borescope to Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Phuong Dinhnguyen, from St. Petersburg, Fla., during the engine inspection of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 05.19.2022