220519-N-MJ302-1076 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Aviation Machinst's Mate Airman Clark Black, from Idabel, Okla., applies heat resistant gel on an E/A-18G Growler aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 03:11 Photo ID: 7223879 VIRIN: 220519-N-MJ302-1076 Resolution: 2687x1623 Size: 735.25 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance [Image 24 of 24], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.