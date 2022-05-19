Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance

220519-N-MJ302-1074 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Barnes, from Chino Hills, Calif., performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 Photo ID: 7223878 VIRIN: 220519-N-MJ302-1074 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN