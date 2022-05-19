Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance [Image 20 of 24]

    Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220519-N-MJ302-1074 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Barnes, from Chino Hills, Calif., performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 03:11
    Photo ID: 7223878
    VIRIN: 220519-N-MJ302-1074
    Resolution: 2181x1361
    Size: 734.46 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance [Image 24 of 24], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An MH-60S Takes Off Of The Flight Deck
    An E-2C Hawkeye Approaches The Flight Deck
    An MH-60S Takes Off Of The Flight Deck
    An E-2C Hawkeye Makes An Arrested Gear Landing
    An E-2C Hawkeye Prepares To Make An Arrested Gear Landing
    Sailor Practices Welding
    An E-2C Hawkeye Prepares To Make An Arrested Gear Landing
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Rests On The Flight Deck
    An MH-60S Takes Off Of The Flight Deck
    Sailors Direct An E/A-18G Growler
    An E/A-18G Growler Launches Off The Flight Deck
    Sailor Performs Maintenance On An F/A-18E Super Hornet
    An E/A-18G Growler Prepares To Takeoff On The Flight Deck
    A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing On The Flight Deck
    Sailor Performs Maintenance On An FA/18E Super Hornet
    Sailor Performs Maintenance On An FA/18E Super Hornet
    Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance
    Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance
    Sailor Performs Maintainence
    Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance
    Nimitz Aircraft Maintenance
    Sailor Performs Maintainence
    Sailor Installs Hoist
    Sailor Performs Maintainence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT