Sailor Installs Hoist

220519-N-NX635-1161 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Earl Rios, from San Jose Calif., Installs a hoist on an E/A-18G Growler, from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

