Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

Anthony Golembeck, a geodetic surveyor with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, positions cameras to record a workout for the 2021 CrossFit Games competition, while 1st Lt. Katrina Hartman, flight commander for standardization and evaluations at the 614th Combat Training Squadron under Space Delta 5, sets up the timer at the gym annex on Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Mar. 26, 2021. Both belong to a group of base CrossFit enthusiasts who recently competed in the 2021 CrossFit Open, a 19-day competition where participants recorded themselves completing four prescribed workouts and submitted them electronically to be counted (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

