Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness [Image 5 of 7]

    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Anthony Golembeck, a geodetic surveyor with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, positions cameras to record a workout for the 2021 CrossFit Games competition, while 1st Lt. Katrina Hartman, flight commander for standardization and evaluations at the 614th Combat Training Squadron under Space Delta 5, sets up the timer at the gym annex on Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Mar. 26, 2021. Both belong to a group of base CrossFit enthusiasts who recently competed in the 2021 CrossFit Open, a 19-day competition where participants recorded themselves completing four prescribed workouts and submitted them electronically to be counted (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7207527
    VIRIN: 210326-F-XX999-1005
    Resolution: 1016x679
    Size: 155.15 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness
    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness
    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness
    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness
    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness
    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness
    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    CrossFit
    resilience
    fitness
    competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT