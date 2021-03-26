Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

Anthony Golembeck (far right), a geodetic surveyor with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, measures the distance between a pull-up bar and weight-lifting area at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., gym annex, on Mar. 26, 2021. Golembeck and his group had to ensure all weights and distances were up to specifications to participate in the 2021 CrossFit Open competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

