Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

Anthony Golembeck, a geodetic surveyor with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, performs a chest-to-bar pull-up gymnastics movement as part of a warm-up routine on Mar. 26, 2021, at the gym annex on Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Golembeck leads a base CrossFit group that recently competed in the 2021 CrossFit Games. Golembeck, who started doing CrossFit workouts in 2015, placed 135th of 14,655 participants in the Master’s Division of the competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

