Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

2nd Lt. Gabrielle McClelland, an Officer Undergraduate Space Training student at the 533rd Training Squadron, performs a clean and jerk barbell movement during her warm up at the gym annex at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Mar. 26, 2021. McClelland, who was on the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon CrossFit team before graduating in 2020, recently participated in the 2021 CrossFit Games and placed 704th of 65,524 participants in the Women’s Division (18-34). (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

