Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

2nd Lt. Gabrielle McClelland, an Officer Undergraduate Space Training student at the 533rd Training Squadron, puts talc powder on her hands to better her grip on a weighted bar at the gym annex at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Mar. 26, 2021. McClelland and four others in her base CrossFit group recently competed in the 2021 CrossFit Games, all placing in the top 10 percent of their respective categories. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

